Durant, US women's hockey win at Sports Humanitarian Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors and the U.S. women's hockey team were honored Tuesday night at the Sports Humanitarian Awards.

Durant won the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, the U.S. women won the team award, and the WWE won the League Leadership Award at the fourth annual ceremony in downtown Los Angeles.

The awards recognize those who use the power of sports to make a positive impact on society.

Durant was honored as an athlete who demonstrates integrity and bravery while creating a positive impact on his community. His foundation helps at-risk and homeless youth. He is building basketball courts to help youngsters gain access to sports.

The U.S. women's hockey team won for speaking out against inequality. The team boycotted the world championships as it sought better pay and a contract that rivals the men's national team. The U.S. women went on to win Olympic gold at the Pyeongchang Games in February.

WWE was honored for providing support on issues including diversity and inclusion, education, military and providing hope to critically ill children.

The new Corporate Community Impact Award was given to clothing retailer Uniqlo, which teamed with Street Soccer USA to dress its players.

Retired NBA star David Robinson received the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award for individuals who have taken risks and used an innovative approach to help the disadvantaged through sports. He shared it with State Department's Global Sports Mentoring Program.

The net proceeds from the awards benefit the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation. ESPN will grant a total of $1 million to the charities of the nominees and winners.

Highlights of the show will air July 24 on ESPN.