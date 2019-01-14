Duke stays at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Kentucky, Marquette rise

Duke guard Jordan Goldwire, right, forward RJ Barrett, center, and forward Jack White rush the court to celebrate with Cam Reddish after Reddish scored the game-winning jump shot against Florida State with less than a second left in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Duke defeated Florida State 80-78.

NEW YORK (AP) — Duke remained at No. 1 for a fourth straight week while the top 10 remained unchanged in the latest AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

The Blue Devils received 36 of 64 first-place votes for their sixth week at No. 1 this season. Second-ranked Michigan earned nine first-place votes, third-ranked Tennessee had 13 and fourth-ranked Virginia had the remaining six.

No. 12 Kentucky and No. 15 Marquette made the biggest jumps by climbing six spots, while No. 24 Mississippi State fell 10 spots for the biggest slide.

There were four new teams in the poll, led by No. 18 Mississippi — which is ranked for the first time since January 2013. No. 19 Maryland, No. 22 Villanova and No. 23 Iowa returned after appearances earlier this season.

