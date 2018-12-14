Drones prohibited from filming Montana hunts

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved regulations clarifying the use of drones and motion tracking devices by hunters.

The Independent Record reports with advancements in technology for hunting, wildlife managers have pushed for a number of restrictions in an effort to maintain a "fair chase" standards and ethics.

Phil Kilbreath with FWP's enforcement division told the commission this week that some of Montana's regulations on the use of technologies and vehicles are vague and difficult to enforce.

The commission clarified that drones cannot be used to pursue or drive game animals or to locate animals on the same day as hunting. Drones are also prohibited from being used to film a hunt.

And the commission prohibited the possession of real-time motion detection devices during a hunt.

