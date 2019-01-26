Dosunmu, Illinois beat No. 13 Maryland 78-67 at MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 20 points, Tevian Jones had 18 and Illinois beat No. 13 Maryland 78-67 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Andres Feliz had 15 points and the Fighting Illini (6-14, 2-7 Big Ten) snapped a two-game skid by handing the Terrapins their second straight conference loss.

Bruno Fernando led Maryland (16-5, 7-3) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Anthony Cowan Jr. had 18 points and Jalen Smith had 11.

The Terrapins led by 11 during the first half, but Illinois pulled within 34-30 at the break after Dosunmu scored all the Illini's points on a 9-2 run.

