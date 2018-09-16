Dominant Yates wins Spanish Vuelta for 1st Grand Tour title

MADRID (AP) — Simon Yates has won his first Grand Tour title after a largely ceremonial ride into Madrid in the final stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday.

Yates was dominant throughout the three-week race across Spain, thriving on the toughest climbs and the flattest routes to secure the victory after a last stage in which riders didn't attack the leaders under cycling tradition.

The victory gives Britain a sweep of the season's three Grand Tours. Geraint Thomas won the Tour de France in July and Chris Froome the Giro d'Italia in May. Thomas and Froome, the defending Vuelta champion, skipped the race in Spain this year.

Italian rider Elia Viviani won the final sprint for his third stage win in this year's Vuelta, with Peter Sagan close behind him.

