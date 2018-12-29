Dodson scores career-high 16 to lead No. 6 Stanford women

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maya Dodson scored a career-high 16 points and blocked three shots to lift No. 6 Stanford over CSUN 69-43 on Saturday.

Alanna Smith added 14 points for the Cardinal (10-1), who won their fourth straight since losing at Gonzaga. Lacie Hull scored 10 points.

DeJonai Carrington had 12 rebounds, her third straight double-digit game after recording no more than nine in her first eight games.

Meghann Henderson scored seven points to lead the Matadors, who won two of their previous three games.

The game was over early as the Matadors (6-8) were 8.3 percent from the floor in the first quarter while Stanford went on an early 13-0 run.

The Cardinal outscored CSUN 10-0 on turnovers and 11-0 in second-chance points in the first half.

CSUN scored the final eight points of the third quarter, including 3-pointers from Claudia Ramos and Henderson in the final minute, to pull within 54-23 of the Cardinal.

Ramos opened the fourth quarter with another 3-pointer, giving the Matadors a nine-point run.

BIG PICTURE

CSUN senior center Channon Fluker, on the Lisa Leslie Award watch list, matched a Big West Conference record with her 13th career Player of the Week honor. She's the school's career leader in points and rebounds, and she's the Division I active rebounding leader. ... After missing 14 of their first 15 shots, the Matadors were 4 of 12 to finish with a 15.4 shooting percentage in the first half.

Dodson, who entered the game early when Smith hobbled off with an apparent foot injury, scored 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the first half. Smith returned to action a couple minutes later. ... Lexie Hull missed her seventh game with a foot injury.

UP NEXT

CSUN opens Big West Conference play with a home game against UC Santa Barbara next Saturday.

Stanford hosts USC on Friday in its Pac-12 Conference opener.

