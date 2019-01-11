Dodgers reacquire catcher Martin in trade with Blue Jays

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have reacquired catcher Russell Martin in a trade with Toronto, a day after losing free agent Yasmani Grandal to Milwaukee.

Los Angeles obtained the 35-year-old Canadian from the Blue Jays for minor leaguers Andrew Sopko, a right-hander, and Ronny Brito, an infielder. Toronto is sending cash to offset some of the $20 million Martin is owed in the final season of his contract.

A four-time All-Star, Martin was with the Dodgers from 2006-10 and helped lead Los Angeles to three playoff appearances. He signed with the New York Yankees as a free agent after the 2010 season and spent two seasons in the Bronx before playing two seasons with Pittsburgh and four with Toronto.

He started 71 games at catcher and 21 at third base last year, hitting .194 with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs.

