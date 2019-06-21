Dodgers put Hill on 10-day injured list with forearm strain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left forearm strain.

The Dodgers called up right-handed pitchers JT Chargois and Josh Sborz from Triple-A Oklahoma City in time for Thursday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Los Angeles also optioned infielder Matt Beaty to Oklahoma City.

Hill left Wednesday's start against the Giants after one inning due to discomfort in the forearm. He retired the side on 15 pitches with two strikeouts. Hill came out to the mound to begin the second inning but a trainer soon followed.

Hill is 4-1 with a 2.55 ERA and had won four of his last five starts

Chargois is making his third stint in the majors this season. He has allowed two runs and two hits over 1 2/3 innings in two appearances. Shorz is still waiting to make his MLB debut.

