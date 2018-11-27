Dodgers closer Jansen has surgery to address heart rhythm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has undergone surgery to address an irregular heartbeat.

The team announced that Dr. Koonlawee Nademanee performed the surgery on Jansen on Monday in Los Angeles.

The procedure is known as an ablation, and it involves scarring or destroying tissue that sends incorrect electrical signals to cause an abnormal heart rhythm. In a video posted on Twitter, Jansen said he'd be "stronger than ever" in 2019.

Jansen has twice experienced an atrial fibrillation episode, otherwise known as an irregular heartbeat, while the Dodgers were in the high altitude of Colorado. It most recently occurred in August, when his heart had to be shocked back into a regular rhythm. He didn't travel with the team back to Colorado in September as a precaution.

The Dodgers say they expect the three-time All-Star to be ready for spring training and opening day.

