Dodgers' Yasiel Puig suspended 2 games, fined





















Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Image 1 of 6 Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, shoves San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, as they argue while relief pitcher Tony Watson, below, runs in and home plate umpire Eric Cooper gets between them during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. less Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, shoves San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, as they argue while relief pitcher Tony Watson, below, runs in and home plate umpire Eric Cooper gets between ... more Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Image 2 of 6 San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tony Watson, left, scuffles with Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, as other members of the Dodgers get involved after Puig shoved Giants catcher Nick Hundley during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. less San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tony Watson, left, scuffles with Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, as other members of the Dodgers get involved after Puig shoved Giants catcher Nick Hundley during ... more Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Image 3 of 6 San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, reacts to being shoved by Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, as they argue while home plate umpire Eric Cooper, second from left, gets between them and Max Muncy runs in during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. less San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, reacts to being shoved by Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, as they argue while home plate umpire Eric Cooper, second from left, gets between them and Max ... more Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Image 4 of 6 Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, shoves San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, as they argue while relief pitcher Tony Watson, below, runs in and home plate umpire Eric Cooper gets between them during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. less Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, shoves San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, as they argue while relief pitcher Tony Watson, below, runs in and home plate umpire Eric Cooper gets between ... more Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Image 5 of 6 Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, left, and San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, center, argue while home plate umpire Eric Cooper gets between them during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. less Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, left, and San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, center, argue while home plate umpire Eric Cooper gets between them during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, ... more Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Image 6 of 6 San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, and first base coach George Lombard, right, fall to the ground while Hunter Pence stands over them after Hundley and Yasiel Puig scuffled during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. less San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, and first base coach George Lombard, right, fall to the ground while Hunter Pence stands over them after Hundley and Yasiel Puig scuffled during the seventh ... more Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Dodgers' Yasiel Puig suspended 2 games, fined 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles outfielder Yasiel Puig has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed fine for fighting and inciting a bench-clearing incident against San Francisco.

Major League Baseball announced the sanctions Thursday, two days after the Cuban player took a swing at Giants catch Nick Hundley in the seventh inning of the Dodgers' 2-1 home loss. Hundley also was fined.

Barring an appeal, Puig is scheduled to begin the suspension Friday at Seattle.

The fracas started when Puig swatted his bat in frustration after fouling off a pitch from Tony Watson, and Hundley said something to the slugger while still in his crouch. Puig turned around and walked toward Hundley, the catcher stood up, and they argued face to face before Puig shoved Hundley twice.

That brought players out of the benches and bullpens. Puig and Hundley were momentarily separated, but Puig ducked around teammates, coaches and manager Dave Roberts before reaching back to hit Hundley. He smacked Hundley with an open hand across the front of his catcher's mask. Dodgers coach George Lombard was trying to push Hundley away when Puig took his swing. Lombard and Hundley briefly ended up on the grass. After the players were separated for good, the umpires ejected Puig and Hundley.

Puig also got into a skirmish with Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner in 2014.

