Jackson cf4000C.Tylor cf5120
Panik 2b3010Font p0000
McCtchn rf4000C.Sager ss4110
Posey c4020Puig rf4231
Lngoria 3b4000Grandal c4221
Pence lf4010Bllnger 1b4222
Belt 1b3010K.Hrnan 2b-cf4122
B.Crwfr ss3010Pderson lf4001
Strtton p1000K.Frmer 3b3000
Osich p0000R.Hill p2000
Tmlnson ph1000Cngrani p0000
R.Gomez p0000Utley ph1000
Moronta p0000Fields p0000
A.Brnes ph-2b1011
Totals31060Totals369138
San Francisco000000000—0
Los Angeles00010404—9

DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Posey (2), Belt (1), C.Taylor (1), Puig (1), K.Hernandez (2). HR_Bellinger (1). SB_Posey (1). CS_Puig (1). S_Stratton (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Stratton L,0-151-353304
Osich2-322201
Gomez154401
Moronta110001
Los Angeles
Hill W,1-0650035
Cingrani100001
Fields100001
Font110000

R.Gomez pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Stratton (Farmer).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Mike DiMuro.

T_2:47. A_41,866 (56,000).