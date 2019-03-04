Los Angeles San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 1 0 0 1 C.Mybin cf 3 0 2 0
D.Pters ph 2 1 1 0 Frguson cf 1 0 0 0
M.Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 Solarte lf 3 0 0 0
Perkins ph 2 0 2 1 Ch.Shaw lf 1 0 1 0
J.Trner 3b 2 1 1 0 B.Posey dh 2 0 0 0
Ke.Ruiz ph 2 0 0 0 St.Vogt ph 2 0 1 0
Bllnger rf 2 1 0 0 Lngoria 3b 2 1 1 1
Ed.Rios ph 2 1 1 1 D.Slano 3b 0 0 0 0
Pollock cf 3 0 1 0 Michael pr 1 1 0 0
M.Beaty 1b 2 1 1 0 A.Grcia c 2 0 0 0
C.Tylor ss 3 1 2 1 Ca.Rupp c 2 0 0 0
Estevez ss 2 1 1 1 Crwford ss 2 0 0 0
Hrnndez 2b 3 1 0 1 A.Hnson ss 2 0 0 0
Gav.Lux 2b 2 0 0 0 G.Parra rf 3 0 1 0
A.Brnes c 2 0 1 1 A.Grcia pr 1 0 0 0
Orlando rf 2 0 1 1 A.Slter 1b 2 0 0 0
J.Peter dh 2 0 0 0 Sndoval 1b 1 0 0 0
Garlick ph 1 0 0 0 J.Panik 2b 2 0 0 0
B.Vlera 2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 8 12 8 Totals 33 2 6 1
Los Angeles 000 311 210—8
San Francisco 010 000 100—2

E_Estevez (2), Slater (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Perkins (1), Taylor (3), Estevez (2), Maybin (1). 3B_Peters (1). HR_Rios (1), Longoria (2). SF_Pederson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Urias 2 1 1 1 0 3
Quackenbush W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Allie H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Alexander H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Floro 1 1 0 0 0 0
Corcino 2 3 1 1 0 1
Cabrera 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Samardzija 3 1 0 0 2 4
Melancon L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 2-3 3 3 1 1 0
Williams 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Dyson 1 1 1 1 2 2
Suarez 3 7 4 4 0 4
Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Corcino (Solano).

WP_Corcino.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:00. A_9,842