Dodgers 8, Diamondbacks 7

Arizona Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Flores 2b-1b 5 0 1 0 Pderson lf 3 1 0 0 I.Vrgas 3b 5 1 1 0 Bllnger 1b 5 3 3 1 D.Prlta lf 5 1 2 1 Pollock cf 5 2 2 2 A.Jones rf 5 1 2 0 Muncy 3b 3 0 0 1 Lamb 1b 2 1 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 K.Hrnan 2b 3 0 1 1 E.Escbr ph 1 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 4 0 1 2 A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0 C.Tylor ss 2 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 Ru.Mrtn c 3 1 1 0 K.Marte cf-2b 4 1 2 2 Buehler p 1 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 2 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 4 0 1 0 Freese ph 1 0 0 0 Weaver p 2 1 1 2 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 2 0 1 0 Seager ph 1 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Frguson p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 J.Trner ph-3b 1 1 0 0 Totals 39 7 13 7 Totals 32 8 8 7

Arizona 000 700 000—7 Los Angeles 301 100 03x—8

E_I.Vargas (1), A.Jones (1), Ahmed (1). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_I.Vargas (1), Ahmed (2), Pollock (2), Verdugo (2). 3B_K.Marte (1). HR_Weaver (1), Bellinger (4). SB_K.Marte (1), C.Walker (1). SF_Muncy (1), K.Hernandez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Weaver 4 1-3 6 5 4 2 3 Lopez 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 Bradley H,1 1 0 0 0 2 2 Hirano L,0-1 BS,1 1 2 3 1 0 2 Los Angeles Buehler 3 5 5 5 1 0 Baez 1 3 2 2 0 0 Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 1 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1 Ferguson 1 2 0 0 0 1 Floro W,1-0 1 2 0 0 0 0 Jansen S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Buehler pitched to 5 batters in the 4th

HBP_by Weaver (Pederson). WP_Buehler.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:29. A_43,815 (56,000).