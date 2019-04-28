Dodgers 7, Pirates 6

Pittsburgh Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Frzer 2b 4 0 0 1 Pderson lf 3 2 0 0 Me.Cbrr lf 5 3 4 3 Seager ss 4 1 1 2 Msgrove pr 0 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 4 0 3 2 G.Plnco rf 4 0 0 0 Bllnger 1b 3 1 2 3 Bell 1b 4 0 2 1 Pollock cf 4 0 0 0 Kang 3b 4 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 4 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 4 1 0 0 K.Hrnan 2b 3 1 2 0 C.Tcker ss 4 1 1 0 J.Urias p 0 0 0 0 P.Reyes cf 3 1 1 1 Freese ph 1 0 0 0 Shuck ph 1 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0 Tr.Wllm p 1 0 0 0 Ru.Mrtn c 4 1 1 0 B.Rynld ph 1 0 1 0 R.Hill p 1 0 1 0 Ri.Rdri p 0 0 0 0 C.Tylor 2b 1 1 0 0 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 Kela p 0 0 0 0 Moran ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 32 7 10 7

Pittsburgh 140 000 010—6 Los Angeles 100 130 20x—7

E_Muncy (2), Verdugo (1), Bell (2). DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Me.Cabrera (5), Bell (7), Seager (8). 3B_K.Hernandez (1). HR_Me.Cabrera 2 (3), Bellinger (14). SF_Bellinger (3). S_Tr.Williams (1), R.Hill (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Pittsburgh Williams 6 8 5 5 1 6 Rodriguez L,0-2 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 Liriano 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Kela 1 0 0 0 0 1 Los Angeles Hill 6 5 5 1 0 6 Urias W,2-1 2 3 1 1 1 3 Jansen S,10-11 1 1 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:07. A_52,875 (56,000).