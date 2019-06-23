Colorado Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon rf 5 1 0 0 Pderson 1b 5 0 2 0
Desmond cf 4 1 4 1 Verdugo cf 6 3 4 2
B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 5 0 1 1
Wolters c 1 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 5 1 1 0
Dahl lf-cf 5 0 0 0 Muncy 2b 4 1 1 0
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 1 C.Tylor ss 5 0 2 0
D.Mrphy 1b 5 0 0 1 Beaty lf 5 0 3 2
Innetta c 4 0 0 0 Ru.Mrtn c 4 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 Ryu p 0 0 0 0
W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
M.Rynld ph 0 0 0 0 Frguson p 0 0 0 0
Hoffman pr 0 0 0 0 K.Hrnan ph 1 0 0 0
Tinoco p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
McMahon 2b 5 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0
Bre.Rdg ss 4 0 0 0 Garlick ph 1 0 0 0
Lambert p 2 1 2 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes ph 1 0 0 0
Tapia ph-lf 2 1 1 1 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0
Totals 41 4 8 4 Totals 42 5 14 5
Colorado 102 000 100 00—4
Los Angeles 011 010 010 01—5

E_C.Taylor (3), Bre.Rodgers (5). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Desmond (20), Verdugo (17), Bellinger (16), Muncy (12), Beaty (4). HR_Tapia (6), Verdugo 2 (7). CS_Desmond (2). S_Ryu 2 (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Lambert 5 7 3 3 1 1
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 2
B.Shaw BS,3 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 2
Estevez 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3
W.Davis 1 1 0 0 2 1
Tinoco L,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Los Angeles
Ryu 6 6 3 1 1 5
Y.Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ferguson 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 1
K.Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 0
P.Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1
J.Kelly W,2-3 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_4:15. A_53,096 (56,000).