Dodgers 5, Phillies 4

Philadelphia Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Hrnan 2b 5 1 1 3 Pderson lf 3 1 1 1 Hoskins lf 4 1 0 0 K.Hrnan ph-2b 1 1 0 0 Flrimon ph 0 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 3 0 1 1 O.Hrrra cf 3 0 1 0 J.Trner 3b 4 0 1 1 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 2 0 Grandal c 4 0 1 1 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Bllnger cf 3 0 0 0 N.Wllms rf 3 0 0 0 C.Tylor ss 4 0 0 0 L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0 Arano p 0 0 0 0 Puig rf 3 2 2 0 Kingery ss 4 1 1 0 Stewart p 1 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 1 2 0 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0 Vlasqez p 2 0 0 0 Goeddel p 0 0 0 0 Dmnguez p 0 0 0 0 Frsythe ph 1 0 0 0 Altherr rf 1 0 0 0 Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 M.Kemp ph-lf 1 1 1 1 Totals 33 4 7 3 Totals 31 5 7 5

Philadelphia 130 000 000—4 Los Angeles 000 002 03x—5

E_Grandal (3), C.Hernandez (4), Hoskins (2). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_C.Santana (12), Alfaro (3), Pederson (9), M.Kemp (13). HR_C.Hernandez (7). SB_Grandal (1). S_Velasquez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Velasquez 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 6 Dominguez H,6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Garcia 0 2 2 2 0 0 Morgan L,0-1 BS,1 2-3 2 1 0 0 1 Arano 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Los Angeles Stewart 4 5 4 3 2 5 Alexander 1 1 0 0 0 0 Goeddel 1 1 0 0 0 1 Garcia W,1-1 2 0 0 0 0 2 Jansen S,12-14 1 0 0 0 0 2

L.Garcia pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Garcia (Williams). WP_Stewart, Dominguez, Morgan.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Will Little.

T_3:32. A_39,759 (56,000).