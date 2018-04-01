https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Dodgers-5-Giants-0-12796925.php
Dodgers 5, Giants 0
Published 12:19 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
|San Francisco
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|C.Tylor cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Hrnan ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|McCtchn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Posey c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|M.Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Sndoval 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bllnger 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Jhnsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tmlnson ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maeda p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Strplng p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utley ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pence lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hrnan lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alxnder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blanco cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|D.Hllnd p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hundley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|0
|9
|0
|Totals
|26
|5
|4
|3
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
|Los Angeles
|201
|200
|00—5
E_Belt (1), Longoria (1), Blanco (1). DP_San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 2. LOB_San Francisco 10, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Posey (1), K.Hernandez (1). 3B_C.Taylor (1). SB_Belt (1). SF_K.Hernandez (1), Puig (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Holland L,0-1
|5
|3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dyson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moronta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Maeda W,1-0
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Stripling
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Umpires_Home, Mike DiMuro; First, John Tumpane; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:43. A_45,938 (56,000).
