Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4
|Arizona
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Dyson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Garlick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Y.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Ru.Mrtn ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lamb 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Verdugo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Beaty lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|A.Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Clarke p
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Muncy 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Young p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rios 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|I.Vrgas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strplng p
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McFrlnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|Arizona
|120
|010
|000—4
|Los Angeles
|010
|200
|002—5
E_E.Rios (1). DP_Arizona 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 9. 2B_E.Escobar (19), Bellinger (19), A.Barnes (9). 3B_C.Taylor (3). HR_Ahmed (8), K.Hernandez (14).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Clarke
|3
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Young
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Y.Lopez H,10
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin H,13
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hirano H,7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|G.Holland L,1-1 BS,3
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|McFarland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|Stripling
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|7
|J.Kelly
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|P.Baez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Y.Garcia W,1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by J.Kelly (Lamb).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:26. A_52,969 (56,000).
