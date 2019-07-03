Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4

Arizona Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Dyson cf 4 0 0 0 Pderson 1b 2 0 0 0 K.Marte 2b 5 1 1 0 Garlick ph 1 0 0 0 D.Prlta lf 5 1 3 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 3 0 1 1 Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 0 0 1 Ru.Mrtn ph 0 1 0 0 Lamb 1b 2 1 0 0 Verdugo cf 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 2 Beaty lf-1b 4 0 1 1 A.Avila c 3 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 4 0 1 1 Clarke p 2 0 2 0 Muncy 2b 3 1 0 0 Young p 1 0 0 0 K.Hrnan ss 4 1 1 2 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 E.Rios 3b 3 1 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 4 0 1 0 I.Vrgas ph 1 0 0 0 Strplng p 2 0 2 1 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 C.Tylor ph-lf 1 1 1 0 Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 32 5 7 5

Arizona 120 010 000—4 Los Angeles 010 200 002—5

E_E.Rios (1). DP_Arizona 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 9. 2B_E.Escobar (19), Bellinger (19), A.Barnes (9). 3B_C.Taylor (3). HR_Ahmed (8), K.Hernandez (14).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Clarke 3 2-3 5 3 3 3 1 Young 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Y.Lopez H,10 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Chafin H,13 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hirano H,7 1 1 0 0 0 2 G.Holland L,1-1 BS,3 2-3 0 2 2 4 0 McFarland 0 0 0 0 1 0 Los Angeles Stripling 4 2-3 7 4 4 2 7 J.Kelly 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 P.Baez 1 1 0 0 0 0 Floro 1 0 0 0 1 1 Y.Garcia W,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by J.Kelly (Lamb).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:26. A_52,969 (56,000).