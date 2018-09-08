https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Dodgers-4-Rockies-2-13214287.php
Dodgers 4, Rockies 2
|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Blckmon cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliday lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Bllnger cf-1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Parra pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan 2b-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Desmond 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gnzal rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Freese ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Butera c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Verdugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Cevas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Dahl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Utley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strplng p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Almnt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alxnder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Msgrave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta ph-c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Tapia pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|3
|Totals
|37
|2
|10
|2
|Los Angeles
|110
|020
|000—4
|Colorado
|020
|000
|000—2
E_Arenado (12). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 12, Colorado 10. 2B_Bellinger (27), Kershaw (2), LeMahieu (28), Holliday (1), Desmond (18). HR_Puig (16), Holliday (2). CS_Bellinger (1), Puig (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw W,7-5
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Ferguson H,3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Floro H,7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stripling H,3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexander H,19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maeda S,2-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|Gray
|4
|4
|2
|2
|5
|4
|Rusin L,2-3
|2-3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Almonte
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Musgrave
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oh
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oberg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bettis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by Bettis (Dozier).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:53. A_41,547 (50,398).
