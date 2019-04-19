Dodgers 3, Brewers 1

Los Angeles Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Pderson lf 3 0 0 0 Cain cf 3 0 1 0 Frguson p 0 0 0 0 Yelich rf 4 1 1 1 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Braun lf 3 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 J.Trner 3b 3 0 0 0 T.Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 4 1 2 1 H.Perez 2b 3 0 1 0 Pollock cf 4 1 2 0 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 Muncy 1b 3 1 2 2 Davies p 1 0 0 0 K.Hrnan 2b 4 0 0 0 Thames ph 1 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0 J.Urias p 1 0 0 0 J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0 Verdugo ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Jffress p 0 0 0 0 Pina ph 0 0 0 0 Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 Ptricka p 0 0 0 0 Totals 30 3 6 3 Totals 31 1 5 1

Los Angeles 000 003 000—3 Milwaukee 000 000 001—1

DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Muncy (2). 3B_Pollock (1). HR_Bellinger (10), Muncy (5), Yelich (10). SB_H.Perez (1). CS_Bellinger (2). S_J.Urias (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Urias W,1-1 6 1 0 0 2 9 Ferguson H,2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Kelly H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Jansen S,6-6 1 2 1 1 0 1 Milwaukee Davies 5 3 0 0 3 2 Albers L,1-1 1 3 3 3 0 1 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jeffress 1 0 0 0 1 0 Petricka 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:02. A_33,281 (41,900).