Doc Edwards, manager of Indians in 1980s, dies at 81

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Doc Edwards, a major league catcher who went on to manage the Cleveland Indians for three seasons in the 1980s, has died. He was 81.

His death in San Angelo was announced by his family through longtime friends. Other details were not disclosed.

Edwards spent more than a half century in baseball. He succeeded Pat Corrales as manager of Cleveland, where in 1962 he began his major league career as a player. He managed the Indians for the 1987-89 seasons, finishing with a record of 173-207. Earlier, he was a coach for Cleveland, as well as Philadelphia and the New York Mets.

He played five years in the big leagues, mostly with Cleveland and Kansas City. He also played for the New York Yankees and Phillies. He batted .238 for his career, with 15 home runs and 87 RBIs.

Howard Rodney Edwards was born in Red Jacket, West Virginia. His nickname came from his time as a Navy medic.