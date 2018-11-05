Djokovic returns to No. 1 in rankings after 2-year absence

Novak Djokovic is back at No. 1 in the ATP rankings after a two-year absence — and the first man in nearly two decades to rise to the top spot after being outside the top 20 in the same season.

Djokovic moved up from No. 2 to overtake Rafael Nadal on Monday.

When the 31-year-old from Serbia fell to No. 22 in May after beginning the year with a 6-6 record while recovering from surgery on his right elbow, it was his lowest ranking since he was 22nd in 2006 as a teenager.

Djokovic has gone 43-5 since, including Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

Marat Safin went from No. 38 to No. 1 in 2000.

