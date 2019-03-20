District attorney: Giants CEO Larry Baer won't face charges

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants President and CEO Larry Baer will not face charges following a physical altercation with his wife this month that led to him taking a leave of absence from the team.

The San Francisco district attorney's office said Tuesday there isn't evidence to file criminal charges against Baer stemming from his argument with wife Pam on March 1 in a San Francisco plaza.

DA's office spokesman Alex Bastian said, "After a careful review of the relevant evidence, including multiple videos, statements from several witnesses and the parties themselves, the evidence does not support filing criminal charges."

Baer was granted a leave of absence from the team on March 4 following the release of a video that captured the altercation. The video posted by TMZ showed Pam seated in a chair when he reached over her to grab for a cellphone in her right hand and she toppled sideways to the ground in the chair screaming "Oh my God!"

Baer and his wife issued a statement shortly afterward, saying they regretted having a "heated argument in public over a family matter" and that they were embarrassed by the situation. Baer later issued his own apology.

___

