Dickerson homers again as Pirates sweep Reds with 9-2 win













Pittsburgh Pirates' Corey Dickerson celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Matt Harvey in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh Pirates' Corey Dickerson runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Matt Harvey in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh Pirates' Starling Marte (6) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Matt Harvey in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Matt Harvey reacts after giving up a solo home run to Pittsburgh Pirates' Starling Marte in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Corey Dickerson homered for the fourth time in three days, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-2 on Sunday for their ninth straight victory.

Dickerson and Starling Marte hit consecutive homers off Matt Harvey during Pittsburgh's four-run second. Dickerson's two-run shot extended his homer streak to four straight games, becoming the first Pirate to accomplish the feat since Josh Harrison in 2014.

Dickerson went 4 for 5 and finished the series with 21 total bases, helping the Pirates outscore the Reds by a combined 27-5. Gregory Polanco and Sean Rodriguez also went deep in the finale.

Harvey (5-6) was tagged for eight runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander is expected to be traded ahead of the July 31 non-waiver deadline.

Last-place Cincinnati has lost four in a row for the first time since June 2-6.