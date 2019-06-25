https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Diamondbacks-8-Dodgers-5-14041619.php
Diamondbacks 8, Dodgers 5
|Los Angeles
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|A.Jones rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Verdugo cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Bllnger rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|D.Prlta lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|C.Tylor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Y.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lcastro cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Chrgois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greinke p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Ru.Mrtn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan lf-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Leyba ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Will.Sm c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dyson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McFrlnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garlick ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|33
|8
|11
|8
|Los Angeles
|300
|000
|101—5
|Arizona
|310
|000
|04x—8
E_C.Walker (4). DP_Los Angeles 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Arizona 5. 2B_Bellinger (17), C.Taylor (15). HR_C.Walker (14), Greinke (3). SB_Locastro (6). SF_Ahmed (8).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw
|6
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Y.Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Floro L,2-2
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Chargois
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Arizona
|Greinke
|6
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Chafin H,10
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hirano BS,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Y.Lopez W,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McFarland
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|G.Holland S,11-13
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Greinke pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Greinke (K.Hernandez), by McFarland (J.Turner). WP_Greinke, Hirano.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:12. A_24,675 (48,519).
