DeChambeau sails to victory in FedEx Cup playoff opener
Doug Ferguson, Ap Golf Writer
Updated
Bryson DeChambeau hits a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Northern Trust golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Paramus, N.J.
Bryson DeChambeau hits a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Northern Trust golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Paramus, N.J.
Photo: Mel Evans, AP
Bryson DeChambeau watches his shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Northern Trust golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Paramus, N.J.
Bryson DeChambeau watches his shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Northern Trust golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Paramus, N.J.
Photo: Mel Evans, AP
Tony Finau hits a fairway shot on the third hole during the final round of the Northern Trust golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Paramus, N.J.
Tony Finau hits a fairway shot on the third hole during the final round of the Northern Trust golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Paramus, N.J.
Photo: Mel Evans, AP
Tiger Woods hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Northern Trust golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Paramus, N.J.
Tiger Woods hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Northern Trust golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Paramus, N.J.
Photo: Mel Evans, AP
Tiger Woods wipes himself as he waits to play on the fourth hole during the final round of the Northern Trust golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Paramus, N.J.
Tiger Woods wipes himself as he waits to play on the fourth hole during the final round of the Northern Trust golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Paramus, N.J.
Photo: Mel Evans, AP
Cameron Smith, of Australia, watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Northern Trust golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Paramus, N.J.
Cameron Smith, of Australia, watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Northern Trust golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Paramus, N.J.
Photo: Mel Evans, AP
Photo: Mel Evans, AP
Image
1of/6
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 6
Bryson DeChambeau hits a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Northern Trust golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Paramus, N.J.
Bryson DeChambeau hits a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Northern Trust golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Paramus, N.J.
Photo: Mel Evans, AP
PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — As hard as he works on the practice range, Bryson DeChambeau never made it look so easy on the golf course.
Staked to a four-shot lead, DeChambeau never let anyone closer than two shots Sunday at The Northern Trust and closed with a 2-under 69 for a four-shot victory in the FedEx Cup playoff opener.
His second victory of the year moved DeChambeau to the top of the FedEx Cup standings and boosted his bid to be in Paris at the end of next month for the Ryder Cup.
DeChambeau narrowly missed qualifying for the U.S. team. Jim Furyk announces three captain's picks a week from Tuesday, and it will be hard to ignore a 24-year-old Californian with victories at the Memorial and a FedEx Cup playoff event.