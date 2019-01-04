DeBrusk, Marchand lift Bruins over Flames 6-4

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand each had two goals to lift the Boston Bruins over the Calgary Flames 6-4 on Thursday night.

Boston has won three in a row and six of eight. The Bruins built on their win over Chicago in Tuesday's Winter Classic by beating the top team in the Western Conference.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 33 shots, and John Moore and David Pastrnak also scored.

Mike Smith had 21 saves for Calgary, which has dropped five of eight. Michael Frolik, Elias Lindholm, Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund scored.

Gaudreau scored from a tight angle with 9:27 left to cut Boston's lead to 4-3. He also had an assist but failed to convert on two breakaways. Gaudreau was coming off consecutive four-point games.

DeBrusk quickly stretched the lead off a pass from David Krejci with 6:14 to play. Backlund scored less than three minutes later to make it 5-4, but Marchand iced it with an empty-netter with 1:50 left.

Frolik got Calgary going with a short-handed goal 7:46 into the game. He charged out of the box after he and Lindholm were called for penalties five seconds apart and beat Halak.

NOTES: Boston F David Backes served the final game of his three-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head. ... Joakim Nordstrom sustained a non-displaced fibula fracture in the Winter Classic and will be re-evaluated in three weeks for the Bruins. ... The Flames split the season series but have dropped seven of nine in Boston. ... Boston has scored nine power-play goals in the last six games and has only allowed two in in the last ten.

UP NEXT

Flames: Visit Philadelphia on Saturday

Bruins: Host Buffalo on Saturday

