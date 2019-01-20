Dayton outlasts St. Bonaventure 89-86 in double overtime

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Mikesell matched his career high with 21 points, leading six Dayton players in double figures, and the Flyers outlasted St. Bonaventure 89-86 in double overtime on Saturday.

In the second OT, Mikesell hit two free throws to pull the Flyers (12-6, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) even at 81 with 3:34 remaining. Trey Landers sank 1 of 2 at the line and Jordan Davis made a layup to give Dayton an 84-81 lead with 1:05 left. Courtney Stockard hit a jumper to pull the Bonnies (6-12, 2-3) within a point, but Davis answered with a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to put Dayton up 87-83. LaDarien Griffin buried a 3 to again pull the Bonnies within a point, but Mikesell sank two free throws with three seconds left and Griffin missed a potential tying 3 at the buzzer.

Jalen Crutcher sank four 3-pointers and scored 15 for Dayton, while Josh Cunningham and Landers scored 14 each with Landers snaring eight rebounds. Davis finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists as the Flyers shot 51 percent from the floor and 40 percent from distance. Obadiah Toppin contributed 10 points off the bench on 5-of-5 shooting.

Stockard finished with a career-high 36 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for St. Bonaventure. Kyle Lofton, who finished with 18 points, had a chance to win it for the Bonnies in regulation but he made just 1 of 2 free throws with nine seconds left to tie it at 69. Griffin's layup with 20 seconds left in the first overtime forced the second.