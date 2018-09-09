Davis runs for 2 TDs, leads Weber State past Cal Poly 24-17

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Josh Davis ran for 177 yards and two touchdowns, and Weber State forced a late turnover and held off Cal Poly for a 24-17 victory on Saturday night.

Weber State (1-1) has won three straight games against Cal Poly (0-2). Davis opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and his 5-yard TD run gave the Wildcats a 24-10 lead with 8:12 remaining.

Joe Protheroe's 1-yard touchdown run capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive to pull Cal Poly to 24-17 with 3:41 to play. Weber State went three-and-out on its next series, and the Mustangs drove to the Wildcats 38 with 2:33 left, but Johah Williams forced quarterback Jake Jeffrey to fumble.

Jeffrey was 9 of 17 for 133 yards passing and had a touchdown run.

The game was a nonconference game and will not count in the Big Sky Conference standings.