Czechs lead defending champion US in Fed Cup final

PRAGUE (AP) — Barbora Strycova rallied from a set down to give the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead over defending champion United States in the Fed Cup final on Saturday.

Playing in the last Fed Cup fixture of her career, the 32-year-old Strycova overcame an early scare to defeat Sofia Kenin 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4. The American teenager was making her Fed Cup debut on the indoor hardcourt at Prague's O2 Arena.

Strycova served out the match with a backhand winner at the net on her first match point to improve to 11-7 in Fed Cup singles.

The 33rd-ranked Czech broke her 52nd-ranked opponent in the opening game of the decisive set to take control with a 2-0 lead. The 19-year-old Kenin looked nervous in front of the Czech crowd, serving three double faults to trail 5-2.

Katerina Siniakova plays American Alison Riske in the second singles rubber later Saturday.

