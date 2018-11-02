Cubs exercise option on Hamels, trade Smyly to Texas

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs exercised their 2019 option on left-handed pitcher Cole Hamels on Friday, solidifying their rotation for next year, and traded left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly and a player to be named later to the Texas Rangers.

The $19 million option makes Hamels' contract worth $157 million for seven years. Hamels, who turns 35 in December, went 4-3 with a 2.36 ERA in 12 starts after he was acquired in a July 27 trade with Texas. Had the Cubs declined the option and paid a $6 million buyout, the Rangers would have paid the Cubs an additional $6 million.

Hamels gives manager Joe Maddon a deep group of starting pitchers as the Cubs try for their fifth consecutive playoff appearance. Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana and Yu Darvish also are expected to return, with Mike Montgomery and Tyler Chatwood waiting in the wings.

Hamels, a former first-round pick, made his major league debut with Philadelphia in 2006. The left-hander is 156-114 with a 3.40 ERA in 13 big league seasons.

He was working on perhaps the worst season of his career when Chicago got him from Texas for right-hander Eddie Butler, minor league pitcher Rollie Lacy and a player to be named. He was 5-9 with a 4.72 ERA in 20 starts with the last-place Rangers at the time of the trade, but the Cubs felt a change of scenery and a pennant race might help him get back on track.

They were right.

Hamels had an instant impact with Chicago, going 4-0 with a sparkling 0.79 ERA in his first five starts with the team. He was unbeaten with the Cubs until he was hit hard in a loss at Arizona in his 10th start on Sept. 19.

When the NL wild-card game went into extra innings, Hamels made just his second major league relief appearance and responded with two scoreless innings in Chicago's 2-1 loss to Colorado. He is 7-6 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 career playoff appearances.

The option completes the deal Hamels signed with Philadelphia in July 2012, bringing the total value to $157 million for seven years. The left-hander is 156-114 with a 3.40 ERA in 13 big league seasons.

Hamels struck out 13 while pitching a no-hitter at Wrigley Field in his final start with Philadelphia in 2015. He was traded to Texas six days later, and helped the Rangers to two AL West titles.

The 29-year-old Smyly signed a two-year contract with the Cubs last December as he recovered from Tommy John surgery in June 2017. The left-hander is 31-27 with two saves and a 3.74 ERA over parts of five seasons.

Earlier this week, the Cubs exercised their $6.25 million option for Pedro Strop and fellow reliever Brandon Kintzler picked up his $5 million player option.

Kintzler had a 7.00 ERA in 25 games with Chicago after he was acquired in a July 31 trade with Washington. The Cubs declined their $10 million team option on Tuesday. Strop, one of the baseball's most consistent relievers since he was acquired in a July 2013 trade with Baltimore, went 6-1 with 13 saves and a 2.26 ERA in 60 appearances last season.

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports