https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Cubs-6-Giants-2-12944850.php
Cubs 6, Giants 2
Published 5:21 pm, Friday, May 25, 2018
|San Francisco
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|G.Hrnan cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Zobrist rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|McCtchn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Posey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Densing p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Almora cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wllmson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Tmlnson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|D.Hllnd p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Baez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I.Happ lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Blanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Russell ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Strckln p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hndrcks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L Stlla ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|29
|6
|8
|6
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|001—2
|Chicago
|100
|000
|41x—6
DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Zobrist (5). HR_G.Hernandez (5). SB_J.Baez (7), I.Happ (3). S_Russell (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Holland L,2-6
|6
|5
|3
|2
|2
|6
|Smith
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Gearrin
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strickland
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Chicago
|Hendricks W,4-3
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strop
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Duensing
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Morrow S,11-12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D.Holland pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Duensing pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
HBP_by Holland (Baez).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_2:46. A_41,177 (41,649).
