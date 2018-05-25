San Francisco Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
G.Hrnan cf 4 1 2 1 Zobrist rf 4 2 2 2
McCtchn rf 3 0 0 0 Edwards p 0 0 0 0
Posey c 4 0 0 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0
Belt 1b 4 1 1 0 Densing p 0 0 0 0
Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 1 Morrow p 0 0 0 0
B.Crwfr ss 2 0 0 0 Almora cf 4 0 1 0
Wllmson lf 4 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 4 0 2 2
Tmlnson 2b 3 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 2 0 1 1
D.Hllnd p 2 0 0 0 Cntrras c 4 0 0 0
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 J.Baez 2b 3 1 0 0
Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 I.Happ lf 2 2 0 0
Blanco ph 1 0 0 0 Russell ss 3 0 2 1
Strckln p 0 0 0 0 Hndrcks p 2 0 0 0
L Stlla ph 0 1 0 0
Heyward rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 29 6 8 6
San Francisco 000 100 001—2
Chicago 100 000 41x—6

DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Zobrist (5). HR_G.Hernandez (5). SB_J.Baez (7), I.Happ (3). S_Russell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Holland L,2-6 6 5 3 2 2 6
Smith 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Gearrin 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Strickland 1 1 1 1 1 0
Chicago
Hendricks W,4-3 7 2 1 1 2 7
Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 2
Strop 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Duensing 0 0 0 0 1 0
Morrow S,11-12 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

D.Holland pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Duensing pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Holland (Baez).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:46. A_41,177 (41,649).