Cubs 6, Giants 2

San Francisco Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi G.Hrnan cf 4 1 2 1 Zobrist rf 4 2 2 2 McCtchn rf 3 0 0 0 Edwards p 0 0 0 0 Posey c 4 0 0 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0 Belt 1b 4 1 1 0 Densing p 0 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 1 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 2 0 0 0 Almora cf 4 0 1 0 Wllmson lf 4 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 4 0 2 2 Tmlnson 2b 3 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 2 0 1 1 D.Hllnd p 2 0 0 0 Cntrras c 4 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 J.Baez 2b 3 1 0 0 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 I.Happ lf 2 2 0 0 Blanco ph 1 0 0 0 Russell ss 3 0 2 1 Strckln p 0 0 0 0 Hndrcks p 2 0 0 0 L Stlla ph 0 1 0 0 Heyward rf 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 29 6 8 6

San Francisco 000 100 001—2 Chicago 100 000 41x—6

DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Zobrist (5). HR_G.Hernandez (5). SB_J.Baez (7), I.Happ (3). S_Russell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Holland L,2-6 6 5 3 2 2 6 Smith 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Gearrin 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Strickland 1 1 1 1 1 0 Chicago Hendricks W,4-3 7 2 1 1 2 7 Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 2 Strop 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Duensing 0 0 0 0 1 0 Morrow S,11-12 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

D.Holland pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Duensing pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Holland (Baez).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:46. A_41,177 (41,649).