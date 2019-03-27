Cowboys choose veteran George Iloka to fill need at safety

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have signed safety George Iloka, adding experience at a position that was a high priority going into the offseason.

The addition of Iloka on a one-year contract came after the Cowboys decided against being serious bidders for Earl Thomas. A three-time All-Pro during nine seasons in Seattle, Thomas signed a four-year deal with Baltimore. The Texas native made overtures to the Cowboys when he was still playing for the Seahawks.

Iloka started 76 of 83 games in his first six seasons, all with Cincinnati. The Bengals cut Iloka during the preseason last year and he played all 16 games with three starts for Minnesota in 2018. Iloka turns 29 this month.

Jeff Heath and Xavier Woods are returning starters at safety for Dallas. Iloka has played both strong safety and free safety during his career.



