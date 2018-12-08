Cowan, Terrapins pull away from Loyola of Chicago 55-41

Maryland guard Eric Ayala, left, drives past Loyola-Chicago guard Cooper Kaifes in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Baltimore. Maryland guard Eric Ayala, left, drives past Loyola-Chicago guard Cooper Kaifes in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Baltimore. Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Cowan, Terrapins pull away from Loyola of Chicago 55-41 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Cowan scored 17 points and No. 23 Maryland overcame a sluggish start to beat Loyola of Chicago 55-41 on Saturday.

Cowan became the 55th player in Maryland history to score 1,000 career points, hitting the milestone with a free throw in the first half. He has 1,010 for his career. Aaron Wiggins added 10 points for the Terrapins (8-2).

Cameron Krutwig scored 12 points for the short-handed Ramblers (5-5), who have lost four of five.

Maryland won despite getting modest contributions from its imposing frontcourt. Sophomore Bruno Fernando and freshman Jalen Smith each picked up two fouls in the first half, and the pair combined for two points and two rebounds in 10 minutes as the Terps carried a 24-20 lead into halftime.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Fernando, who was averaging 14.7 points and 10.3 rebounds coming into the game, finished with eight points and five rebounds. The 6-10 Smith had one point and three rebounds in his first college game in his hometown.

Cowan and Fernando scored on Maryland's first two possessions of the second half, and Cowan added a 3-pointer to make it 31-22 with 17:03 to go. Loyola never got closer than six points the rest of the way.

The game was the second half of a doubleheader in the Charm City Classic. Morgan State defeated Towson 74-69 in the opener.

BIG PICTURE

Loyola of Chicago: The Ramblers dressed only eight scholarship players because guards Bruno Skokna and Lucas Williamson remain out with injuries. Loyola has lost both of its games against power conference teams this season (Boston College and Maryland).

Maryland: Two days after sputtering down the stretch in a loss at Purdue, the Terps needed time for their offense to emerge from the doldrums. Maryland improved to 3-0 under coach Mark Turgeon in games played in Baltimore.

UP NEXT

Loyola of Chicago enters a week-long exam break and won't play until Dec. 16, when it entertains Norfolk State.

Maryland hosts Loyola (Md.) on Tuesday in the teams' first meeting since 2003.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25