Cot Campbell among new inductees in Racing Hall of Fame

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Dogwood Stable President Cot Campbell is among the newest members of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame.

The 90-year-old Campbell was inducted Friday during ceremonies held near the museum, located across the street from Saratoga Race Course.

Joining him in the Hall of Fame's Pillars of the Turf category are Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney, Penny Chenery, Elias J. "Lucky" Baldwin, August Belmont I, John W. Galbreath, Arthur B. Hancock, Sr., Hal Price Headley, John Morrissey, Dr. Charles H. Strub, William Collins Whitney, and Harry Payne Whitney.

They joined three other inductees in the class of 2018, thoroughbreds Heavenly Prize and Preakness, and trainer William Lakeland.

Dozens of Campbell's relatives, friends and associates attended the ceremony, where he jokingly pointed out during his speech that he was the only one of the new inductees still living.