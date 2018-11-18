Clippers rally past Nets 127-118 for 4th straight win

Los Angeles Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari, center, goes to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) and center Jarrett Allen, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in New York. The Clippers won 127-119. less Los Angeles Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari, center, goes to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) and center Jarrett Allen, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, ... more Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Clippers rally past Nets 127-118 for 4th straight win 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points, Tobias Harris had 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the Brooklyn Nets 127-118 on Saturday night.

Montrezl Harrell added 16 points and 10 rebounds as Los Angeles opened a three-game trip with its fourth straight win. Fellow reserve Lou Williams finished with 16 points and five assists.

The Clippers trailed by as many as 15 points midway through the first half before charging back late in the third quarter, taking their first lead of the game with 8:21 remaining in regulation after Williams made three free throws to make it 102-101.

After Jarrett Allen's free throws put Brooklyn up 110-108 with 5:21 to go, Harrell led the Clippers on a 9-0 run with six points, including a pair of free throws with 2:59 left to give Los Angeles a 117-110 lead.

D'Angelo Russell got Brooklyn within four on a 3-pointer with 2:09 remaining, but Gallinari's 17-foot jumper sealed it for Los Angeles.

The Nets lost for the fourth time in five games. Allen had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Russell added 23 points and 10 assists.

TIP-INS

Clippers: G Avery Bradley was held out due to a sprained left ankle. He has missed the last six games.

Nets: Allen's double-double was his fifth of the season after recording four in 72 games last season.

MIND GAMES

As Brooklyn was preparing to inbound the ball after calling timeout with 6:10 left in the first quarter, Russell was baited by Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley into picking up a technical foul.

Beverley kept nudging Russell as they ran down the court to position themselves right under the arc before the Nets guard elbowed him. Beverley walked over to the referee to complain. He then got under Russell's skin as soon as the ball was about to be thrown in before the official whistled Russell for throwing an elbow.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Continue their three-game road trip at Atlanta on Monday night.

Nets: Visit the Miami Heat on Tuesday Night.