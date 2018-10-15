Clippers deal Wesley Johnson to Pelicans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have acquired center Alexis Ajinca from New Orleans in exchange for forward Wesley Johnson.

The Clippers subsequently waived Ajinca on Monday.

Johnson averaged 5.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 222 games over three seasons with the Clippers. He made 53 starts during that span.

The 31-year-old forward has also played for Minnesota, Phoenix and the Lakers during his eight-year NBA career, during which he's averaged 7.2 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Ajinca averaged 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in 293 games for Charlotte, Dallas, Toronto and the Pelicans during his seven-year NBA career. The 30-year-old center from France was selected 20th overall by the Hornets in the 2008 draft.

In another move, the Clippers waived Jawun Evans, who was one of a glut of guards on the roster.

Evans averaged 4.8 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 48 games as a rookie last season with the team.

The 22-year-old guard played at Oklahoma State.

___

