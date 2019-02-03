Clippers-Pistons, Box
|L.A. CLIPPERS (111)
Bradley 2-7 0-0 6, Harris 3-12 0-0 7, Gortat 0-2 0-0 0, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-9 5-8 14, Beverley 1-1 1-2 4, Scott 5-6 2-2 15, Motley 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 8-13 0-5 16, Marjanovic 4-6 2-6 10, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 13-26 11-11 39, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-82 21-34 111.
|DETROIT (101)
Bullock 5-6 4-4 19, Griffin 9-23 3-4 24, Drummond 5-8 2-4 12, Jackson 11-22 2-2 29, Brown 0-5 0-2 0, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Pachulia 1-2 3-4 5, Galloway 0-5 0-0 0, Smith 2-4 0-0 6, Kennard 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 35-83 14-20 101.
|L.A. Clippers
|22
|25
|29
|35—111
|Detroit
|40
|25
|22
|14—101
3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 10-20 (Scott 3-3, Williams 2-4, Bradley 2-4, Beverley 1-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-3, Harris 1-5), Detroit 17-42 (Bullock 5-5, Jackson 5-9, Griffin 3-12, Smith 2-2, Johnson 1-3, Kennard 1-4, Drummond 0-1, Galloway 0-3, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_Drummond. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 47 (Marjanovic 10), Detroit 38 (Griffin, Drummond 11). Assists_L.A. Clippers 22 (Williams 9), Detroit 21 (Jackson 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 24, Detroit 27. Technicals_L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second), L.A. Clippers coach Doc Rivers. A_17,862 (20,491).