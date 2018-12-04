Clippers' Beverley fined $25K for throwing basketball at fan

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers reacts after guard Patrick Beverley (21) was ejected from the game against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Dallas won 114-110. less Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers reacts after guard Patrick Beverley (21) was ejected from the game against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, ... more Photo: Michael Ainsworth, AP Photo: Michael Ainsworth, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Clippers' Beverley fined $25K for throwing basketball at fan 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing a basketball at a fan during a game in Dallas.

The fine was handed down Tuesday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.

The incident occurred with 9:10 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 114-110 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday.

Beverley and Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. wrestled on the floor for a loose ball, their second loose-ball scramble of the game. After Beverley got up holding the ball, he threw a bounce pass to a Mavericks' fan sitting courtside, which the fan caught. That drew a technical foul and an ejection.

He said after the game that the fan uttered an expletive about his mother.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports