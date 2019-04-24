Clint Frazier not in Yankees' lineup after hurting ankle

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Clint Frazier is not in the New York Yankees lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels as a precaution after he injured his left ankle in Monday night's game.

Frazier sustained the injury during the 12th inning when he got tangled up with Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons during a pickoff attempt to second base. He remained in the game, which the Yankees won 4-3 in 14 innings.

Manager Aaron Boone said that Frazier would be available as a pinch hitter. Bertt Gardner moves from left field to center and Tyler Wade will play in left field.

Frazier began the season in Triple A, but has made the most of his opportunity since being called up due to the Yankees' run of injuries. He leads New York with a .324 batting average and 17 runs batted in. He has hit three of his six home runs in the past seven games.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports