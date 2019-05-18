Clint Bowyer captures pole for NASCAR All-Star race

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Clint Bowyer captured the poll for the NASCAR All-Star race on Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, putting him in a great position to take home the $1 million first-place prize.

Bowyer completed three qualifying laps and one four-tire pit stop in 1 minute, 58.794 seconds to edge out Kyle Busch, who was seeking his fourth career pole for the non-points race.

Defending champion Kevin Harvick qualified third in his pink No. 4 Ford, Austin Dillion fourth and Martin Truex Jr. fifth.

The 39-year-old Bowyer has never won the All-Star race in nine previous attempts. He ran a fast first lap in his No. 14 Ford and combined that with a flawless pit stop and strong closing lap to knock Busch off the pole.

This year's All-Star race will feature a four-stage format — 30 laps, 20 laps, 20 laps followed by a 15-lap shootout.

