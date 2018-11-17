Class 6A Texas high school playoff scores, pairings
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
Bidistrict
EP Franklin 77, Midland 56
Euless Trinity 56, Arlington Martin 34
Southlake Carroll (10-0) vs. Coppell (7-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Southlake's Dragon Stadium
DeSoto 55, Dallas Skyline 53
Odessa Permian 42, EP Coronado 0
Arlington Lamar 55, San Angelo Central 14
Lewisville 33, Keller 27, 3OT
Duncanville 30, South Grand Prairie 14
Area
EP Franklin (9-2) vs. Euless Trinity (9-1), 2 p.m. Friday, Midland's Grande Stadium
Southlake Carroll-Coppell winner vs. DeSoto (9-2), TBD
Odessa Permian (8-3) vs. Arlington Lamar (10-1), 3 p.m. Friday, Abilene Christian University
Lewisville (9-2) vs. Duncanville (10-0), 2 p.m. Nov. 24, NRH's Birdville ISD Complex
Region II
Bidistrict
Allen 56, Garland Rowlett 21
Rockwall 50, Belton 14
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 21, Houston Langham Creek 15
The Woodlands 66, Aldine Davis 7
Garland Sachse 35, Plano East 25
Waco Midway 48, Mesquite 13
Cypress Woods (7-3) vs. Round Rock (6-4), 3 p.m. Saturday, Cypress' Cy-Fair Stadium
Spring (5-5) vs. Klein Oak (8-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Spring's George Stadium
Area
Allen (11-0) vs. Rockwall (8-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Garland's Williams Stadium
Round Rock Cedar Ridge (9-2) vs. The Woodlands (8-3), 4 p.m. Friday, Shenandoah's Woodforest Stadium
Garland Sachse (8-3) vs. Waco Midway (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Mansfield's Newsom Stadium
Cypress Woods-Round Rock winner vs. Spring-Klein Oak winner, TBD
Region III
Bidistrict
Jersey Village 56, Houston Chavez 12
Katy 52, Fort Bend Travis 7
Galena Park North Shore 56, Pasadena Dobie 19
Dickinson 49, Pearland 21
Cypress Fairbanks 42, Houston Lamar 21
Fort Bend Ridge Point 14, Katy Seven Lakes 10
Humble Atascocita 71, Channelview 55
Alief Hastings 45, League City Clear Springs 38
Area
Jersey Village (10-1) vs. Katy (10-1), 1 p.m. Friday, Katy's Legacy Stadium
Galena Park North Shore (11-0) vs. Dickinson (10-1), 1 p.m. Friday, Galena Park ISD Stadium
Cypress Fairbanks (9-2) vs. Fort Bend Ridge Point (10-1), 3 p.m. Friday, Katy's Rhodes Stadium
Humble Atascocita (10-1) vs. Alief Hastings (7-4), 4 p.m. Nov. 24, Houston's NRG Stadium
Region IV
Bidistrict
Lake Travis 45, Smithson Valley 14
SA Madison 35, SA Northside Warren 7
Laredo United 31, Mission 28
Weslaco 25, Harlingen 14
Converse Judson 49, Buda Hays 14
SA Reagan 30, SA Northside O'Connor 7
PSJA North (6-4) vs. Laredo United South (3-7), 5 p.m. Saturday, Pharr's PSJA Stadium
San Benito 46, Edinburg 20
Area
Lake Travis (9-1) vs. SA Madison (9-2), 2 p.m. Friday, New Braunfels Canyon
Laredo United (9-2) vs. Weslaco (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Farris Stadium
Converse Judson (10-0) vs. SA Reagan (9-2), noon Friday, San Antonio's Alamodome
PSJA North-Laredo United South winner vs. San Benito (7-4), TBD
___
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Region I
Bidistrict
Midland Lee 70, EP Americas 12
Haltom City 47, Arlington Bowie 41
Lewisville Hebron 17, Keller Fossil Ridge 7
Richardson Pearce 23, Cedar Hill 21
Amarillo Tascosa 57, EP Pebble Hills 35
Arlington 49, Weatherford 16
Denton Guyer 52, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
Mansfield Lake Ridge 45, Richardson Lake Highlands 35
Area
Midland Lee (9-2) vs. Haltom City (11-0), 3 p.m. Nov. 24, Abilene Christian University
Lewisville Hebron (7-4) vs. Richardson Pearce (7-4), 1 p.m. Friday, Allen's Eagle Stadium
Amarillo Tascosa (8-3) vs. Arlington (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Wichita Falls
Denton Guyer (6-5) vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (8-2), 2 p.m. Nov. 24, Bedford's Pennington Field
Region II
Bidistrict
Prosper 41, Garland Naaman Forest 21
Longview 70, Copperas Cove 22
Austin Vandegrift 35, Tomball Memorial 14
Klein Collins 30, Aldine Eisenhower 6
Wylie 38, McKinney 28
Mesquite Horn 45, Temple 38
Cypress Ranch 24, Pflugerville Hendrickson 10
Spring Westfield 10, Klein 6
Area
Prosper (9-2) vs. Longview (11-0), 7 p.m. Nov. 24, Frisco's Ford Center
Austin Vandegrift (11-0) vs. Klein Collins (10-1), 1 p.m. Friday, Waller
Wylie (6-5) vs. Mesquite Horn (4-7), 7 p.m. Friday, Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Cypress Ranch (11-0) vs. Spring Westfield (10-1), TBD
Region III
Bidistrict
Cypress Falls (8-2) vs. Houston Westside (5-5), 1 p.m. Saturday, Houston's Pridgeon Stadium
Katy Tompkins 35, Fort Bend Elkins 20
Beaumont West Brook 56, Humble Kingwood Park 14
Houston Strake Jesuit 55, Friendswood Clear Brook 7
Houston Heights (4-6) vs. Cypress Creek (5-5), 1 p.m. Saturday, Houston's Delmar Stadium
Katy Taylor 28, Fort Bend Dulles 13
Humble Summer Creek 29, Houston King 28
Houston Clear Lake 28, Pearland Dawson 14
Area
Cypress Falls-Houston Westside winner vs. Katy Tompkins (9-2), TBD
Beaumont West Brook (9-2) vs. Houston Strake Jesuit (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Deer Park's Abshier Stadium
Houston Heights-Cypress Creek winner vs. Katy Taylor (6-5), TBD
Humble Summer Creek (8-2) vs. Houston Clear Lake (6-5), noon Saturday, Houston's NRG Stadium
Region IV
Bidistrict
Austin Westlake 28, Schertz Clemens 14
SA Northside Brennan 33, SA Johnson 28
Laredo Alexander (8-2) vs. McAllen Memorial (6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday, Laredo's SAC
Edinburg Vela 52, Harlingen South 14
Cibolo Steele 18, Austin Bowie 17
SA Northside Brandeis 49, SA Churchill 38
Eagle Pass 34, PSJA 28, OT
Brownsville Hanna 35, Weslaco East 20
Area
Austin Westlake (10-1) vs. SA Northside Brennan (8-3), , 4 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamodome
Laredo Alexander-McAllen Memorial winner vs. Edinburg Vela (11-0), TBD
Cibolo Steele (8-3) vs. SA Northside Brandeis (9-2), 8 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamodome
Eagle Pass (9-2) vs. Brownsville Hanna (9-1), 4 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Incarnate Word