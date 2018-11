Class 5A Texas high school playoff scores, pairings

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Region I

Bidistrict

EP Eastwood (7-3) vs. Abilene Cooper (5-5), 6:30 p.m. MST Friday, EP Eastwood

NRH Birdville 29, Saginaw Boswell 27

Amarillo Caprock 42, EP Eastlake 17

Grapevine 34, Crowley 14

Azle (9-1) vs. Colleyville Heritage (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Azle

Lubbock Coronado (8-2) vs. EP Chapin (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Lubbock's Lowrey Field

Denton Ryan 65, FW Brewer 24

EP Del Valle (7-2) vs. Amarillo (7-3), 6:30 p.m. MST Friday, EP Del Valle

Area

EP Eastwood-Abilene Cooper winner vs. NRH Birdville (10-1), TBD

Amarillo Caprock (8-3) vs. Grapevine (9-2), 7 p.m. Nov. 23, Sweetwater

Azle-Colleyville Heritage winner vs. Lubbock Coronado-EP Chapin winner, TBD

Denton Ryan (11-0) vs. EP Del Valle-Amarillo winner, TBD

Region II

Bidistrict

The Colony (9-1) vs. Mansfield Timberview (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, The Colony's Cougar Stadium

Magnolia West (8-2) vs. Sherman (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Magnolia's Mustang Stadium

Dallas Highland Park (10-0) vs. Frisco Independence (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Highland Park

Mesquite Poteet (8-2) vs. College Station (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Tyler (7-2) vs. Tomball (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Tyler's Rose Stadium

Lancaster (6-3) vs. Frisco Wakeland (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Lancaster

Lufkin (9-1) vs. McKinney North (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lufkin

Frisco Lone Star (8-2) vs. Mansfield Legacy (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Frisco ISD Stadium

Area

The Colony-Mansfield Timberview winner vs. Magnolia West-Sherman winner, TBD

Dallas Highland Park-Frisco Independence winner vs. Mesquite Poteet-College Station winner, TBD

Tyler-Tomball winner vs. Lancaster-Frisco Wakeland winner, TBD

Lufkin-McKinney North winner vs. Frisco Lone Star-Mansfield Legacy winner, TBD

Region III

Bidistrict

New Caney (9-1) vs. Fort Bend Hightower (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday, New Caney

Georgetown 21, Seguin 6

Alvin Shadow Creek (10-0) vs. New Caney Porter (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Alvin's Freedom Field

Cedar Park (7-3) vs. Austin LBJ (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Park

Hutto 58, Austin McCallum 7

Angleton (9-1) vs. Humble Kingwood Park (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Angleton

Dripping Springs (8-2) vs. Manor (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Dripping Springs

Port Arthur Memorial (9-1) vs. Richmond Foster (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Port Arthur's Memorial Stadium

Area

New Caney-Fort Bend Hightower winner vs. Georgetown (8-3), TBD

Alvin Shadow Creek-New Caney Porter winner vs. Cedar Park-Austin LBJ winner, TBD

Hutto (10-0) vs. Angleton-Humble Kingwood Park winner, 7 p.m. Nov. 23, Waller

Dripping Springs-Manor winner vs. Port Arthur Memorial-Richmond Foster winner, TBD

Region IV

Bidistrict

SA Wagner 59, SA Harlandale 7

CC Ray 42, Brownsville Pace 7

SA Southwest 49, SA Brackenridge 27

CC Flour Bluff (7-3) vs. La Joya Palmview (6-4), 7:30 Friday, Corpus Christi's Hornet Stadium

CC Memorial 44, Brownsville Memorial 14

SA Harlan 33, SA Houston 14

Mission Memorial (9-1) vs. Victoria East (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mission's Landry Stadium

SA Memorial (7-3) vs. Laredo Martin (6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday, Converse's Rutledge Stadium

Area

SA Wagner (10-1) vs. CC Ray (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Corpus Christi's Buc Stadium

SA Southwest (10-1) vs. CC Flour Bluff-LA Joya Palmview winner, TBD

CC Memorial (11-0) vs. SA Harlan (8-3), 1 p.m. Nov. 23, Corpus Christi's Buc Stadium

Mission Memorial-Victoria East winner vs. SA Memorial-Laredo Martin winner, TBD

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Region I

Bidistrict

EP Parkland (9-0-1) vs. EP Irvin (6-4), 7 p.m. MST Friday, EP Parkland

FW Southwest (7-3) vs. Canyon Randall (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Fort Worth's Clark Stadium

EP Andress (8-2) vs. EP Hanks (5-5), 7 p.m. MST Friday, EP Andress

WF Rider (5-5) vs. FW Wyatt (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Wichita Falls' Memorial Stadium

Lubbock Cooper (10-0) vs. FW Eastern Hills (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday, Lubbock Cooper

EP Austin 35, Canutillo 14

Justin Northwest (8-2) vs. Wichita Falls (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Justin's Northwest ISD Stadium

Clint Horizon (5-5) vs. EP Burges (6-3-1), 7 p.m. MST Friday, Horizon

Area

EP Parkland-EP Irvin winner vs. FW Southwest-Canyon Randall winner, TBD

EP Andress-EP Hanks winner vs. WF Rider-FW Wyatt winner, TBD

Lubbock Cooper-FW Eastern Hills winner vs. EP Austin (9-2), TBD

Justin Northwest-Wichita Falls winner vs. Clint Horizon-EP Burges winner, TBD

Region II

Bidistrict

Aledo 48, Seagoville 13

Kaufman (7-2) vs. Lucas Lovejoy (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Kaufman

Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-0) vs. Everman (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dallas' Kincaide Stadium

Frisco 41, Sulphur Springs 14

Frisco Reedy (10-0) vs. Ennis (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Frisco's Ford Center

Red Oak (9-1) vs. Midlothian (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Red Oak

Corsicana (8-2) vs. Lake Dallas (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Corsicana

Burleson Centennial (9-1) vs. Dallas Kimball (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Burleson ISD Stadium

Area

Aledo (11-0) vs. Kaufman-Lucas Lovejoy winner, TBD

Dallas South Oak Cliff-Everman winner vs. Frisco (7-4), TBD

Frisco Reedy-Ennis winner vs. Red Oak-Midlothian winner, TBD

Corsicana-Lake Dallas winner vs. Burleson Centennial-Dallas Kimball winner, TBD

Region III

Bidistrict

Marshall (8-2) vs. Rosenberg Lamar (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Marshall

Nederland (9-1) vs. Fort Bend Willowridge (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nederland

Huntsville (9-1) vs. Nacogdoches (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Huntsville's Bowers Stadium

Manvel 62, Barbers Hill 42

Fort Bend Marshall 53, Santa Fe 15

A&M Consolidated (9-1) vs. Whitehouse (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday, College Station's Tiger Stadium

Port Neches-Groves (7-3) vs. Houston Northside (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, PN-G Indian Stadium

Lindale (6-4) vs. Montgomery (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lindale

Area

Marshall-Rosenberg Lamar winner vs. Nederland-Fort Bend Willowridge winner, TBD

Huntsville-Nacogdoches winner vs. Manvel (9-2), TBD

Fort Bend Marshall (11-0) vs. A&M Consolidated-Whitehouse winner, TBD

Port Neches-Groves-Houston Northside winner vs. Lindale-Montgomery winner, TBD

Region IV

Bidistrict

Leander Glenn (6-4) vs. Castroville Medina Valley (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Leander's Bible Stadium

Sharyland Pioneer (7-3) vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mission's Thompson Stadium

Kerrville Tivy (9-1) vs. Bastrop (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Kerrville

SA Southside (8-2) vs. Mercedes (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Southside Stadium

CC Calallen (9-1) vs. Pharr Valley View (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi's Wildcat Stadium

SA Alamo Heights (7-3) vs. Georgetown East View (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Orem Stadium

Mission Sharyland (7-3) vs. Somerset (7-3), 6 p.m. Saturday, Mission's Thompson Stadium

Brenham (6-4) vs. Boerne Champion (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brenham

Area

Leander Glenn-Castroville Medina Valley winner vs. Sharyland Pioneer-Port Lavaca Calhoun winner, TBD

Kerrville Tivy-Bastrop winner vs. SA Southside-Mercedes winner, TBD

CC Calallen-Pharr Valley View winner vs. SA Alamo Heights-Georgetown East View winner, TBD

Mission Sharyland-Somerset winner vs. Brenham-Boerne Champion winner, TBD

___

Some information provided by UIL: http://www.uiltexas.org/football/playoff-brackets