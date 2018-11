Class 4A Texas high school playoff pairings

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region I

Bidistrict

Clint (4-6) vs. Big Spring (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday, Pecos

Springtown (8-2) vs. Hereford (6-4), TBD

Seminole (6-3) vs Fabens (4-6), 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Pecos

Canyon (9-1) vs. Gainesville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Childress

Dumas (8-2) vs. Decatur (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Weatherford, Okla. (SW Okla. Univ.)

Andrews (7-3) vs. San Elizario (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday, Alpine

WF Hirschi (8-2) vs. Pampa (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Vernon

Clint Mountain View 96-4) vs. San Angelo Lake View (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday, Fort Stockton

Region II

Bidistrict

Waco La Vega (8-2) vs. Lake Worth (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday, Waxahachie

Alvarado (5-5) vs. Melissa (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Coppell's Echols Field

Kennedale (8-2) vs. Brownwood (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Glen Rose

Paris (7-2) vs. Dallas Carter (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Denison

Argyle (10-0) vs. Carrollton Ranchview (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Carrollton's Standridge Stadium

FW Benbrook (8-2) vs. China Spring (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Waxahachie

Wilmer-Hutchins (9-1) vs. Celina (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Carrollton's Standridge Stadium

Stephenville (6-3) vs. FW Dunbar (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Granbury

Region III

Bidistrict

Midlothian Heritage (9-1) vs. Kilgore (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday, Forney

Navasota (5-5) vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Huffman

Carthage (10-0) vs. Waxahachie Life (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday, Lindale

District 11 No. 2 vs. District 12 No. 3, TBD

District 11 No. 1 vs. District 12 No. 4, TBD

District 10 No. 2 vs. District 9 No. 3, TBD

District 12 No. 1 vs. District 11 No. 4, TBD

Crandall (7-2) vs. Henderson (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Palestine's Wildcat Stadium

Region IV

Bidistrict

Sealy (10-0) vs. Taylor (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday, Bastrop

Zapata (7-3) vs. Boerne (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Laredo's Shirley Field

Liberty Hill (8-1) vs. Bay City (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Giddings

Gonzales (5-5) vs. Kingsville (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jourdanton

La Vernia (9-1) vs. Rio Grande City Grulla (3-7), 6 p.m. Saturday, Sinton

Lampasas (6-4) vs. Freeport Brazosport (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bryan's Green Stadium

La Feria (9-1) vs. Beeville Jones (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi's Buc Stadium

Needville (6-4) vs. Fischer Canyon Lake (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cuero

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region I

Bidistrict

Midland Greenwood (8-2) vs. Perryton (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday, Dimmitt

Ferris (6-3) vs. Vernon (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Springtown

Levelland (7-2) vs Monahans (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Andrews

Iowa Park (5-5) vs. Hillsboro (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Bridgeport

Graham (7-3) vs. Godley (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Aledo

Lubbock Estacado (7-3) vs. Fort Stockton (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday, Midland's Grande Stadium

Glen Rose (8-1) vs. Aubrey (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday, FW's Brewer Bear Stadium

Snyder (8-2) vs Dalhart (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Plainview

Region II

Bidistrict

District 5 No. 1 vs. District 6 No. 4, TBD

Fairfield (8-2) vs. Wills Point (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday, Palestine's Wildcat Stadium

District 6 No. 1 vs. District 5 No. 4, TBD

Bullard (3-7) vs. Waco Connally (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Ennis

Rusk (4-6) vs. Robinson (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Conroe's Moorhead Stadium

District 6 No. 2 vs. District 5 No. 3, TBD

Lorena (9-1) vs. Brownsboro (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday, Corsicana

District 5 No. 2 vs. District 6 No. 3, TBD

Region III

Bidistrict

Jasper (10-0) vs. Hamshire-Fannett, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lumberton

Bellville (6-4) vs. La Marque (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday, West Columbia

District 10 No. 1 vs. District 9 No. 4, TBD

Sweeny (9-1) vs. La Grange (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Waller

Wharton (7-3) vs. Smithville (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Columbus

Silsbee (6-4) vs. Shepherd (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dayton

Giddings (9-1) vs. Houston Washington (2-8), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Giddings

District 9 No. 2 vs. District 10 No. 3, TBD

Region IV

Bidistrict

Cuero (9-1) vs. Pearsall (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday, San Antonio's Alamo Stadium

Rio Hondo vs. Ingleside (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Weslaco

Hondo (6-4) vs. Llano (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamo Stadium

District 15 No. 2 vs. District 16 No. 3, TBD

Rockport-Fulton (6-4) vs. Progreso (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday, Alice

Crystal City (7-3) vs. Wimberley (4-6), 7:30 p.m., at San Antonio's Bobcat Stadium

District 16 No. 1 vs. District 15 No. 4, TBD

Geronimo Navarro (7-2) vs. Devine (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Floresville

