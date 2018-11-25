Cilic seals Davis Cup title for Croatia against France

LILLE, France (AP) — Marin Cilic sealed Croatia's victory over defending champion France in the Davis Cup final with a 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-3 win over Lucas Pouille on Sunday.

Cilic gave Croatia a 3-1 unassailable lead in the best-of-five series on indoor clay in northern France.

Croatia claimed a second title in the team event following its maiden win in 2005.

The Davis Cup final was played for the last time in its traditional format. Beginning next year, the top team event in men's tennis will be decided with a season-ending, 18-team tournament at a neutral site.

