WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Christopher Bell has been called the next Kyle Larson, a future Joe Gibbs Racing star and a young driver to take notice of now in NASCAR.

That's all still to come. For now, the Xfinity Series rookie is chasing NASCAR history.

Bell will try to win a record-tying fourth consecutive Xfinity Series race this Saturday when NASCAR hits the road course at Watkins Glen. Bell became the first series driver since Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1999 to win three-straight with a victory last weekend at Iowa. Now he'll try to tie Sam Ard's NASCAR record of four consecutive Xfinity Series wins set in 1983.