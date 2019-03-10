Chargois, Hunt carry SMU past S Florida in 77-71 victory

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ethan Chargois had 19 points to lead five SMU players in double figures as the Mustangs defeated South Florida 77-71 on Sunday.

Feron Hunt added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Mustangs (14-16, 6-12 American Athletic Conference), Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 14, Jahmal McMurray 13 with six assists and Isiaha Mike scored 11.

Alexis Yetna had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls (19-12, 8-10). David Collins added 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Justin Brown scored 10.

The Mustangs leveled the season series against the Bulls with the win. South Florida defeated SMU 67-66 on Feb. 7. SMU finished the regular season by snapping its four-game losing streak.

