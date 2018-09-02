Chargers re-sign tight end Antonio Gates for 16th season

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Tight end Antonio Gates has re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers for his 16th season.

The Chargers announced a one-year deal Sunday with Gates, the leading receiver in franchise history.

The Chargers bade farewell to Gates in April, saying they wouldn't bring back the 38-year-old tight end. The Bolts' plans changed in May when starting tight end Hunter Henry tore a knee ligament during offseason workouts and was lost for the season.

Gates waited until the day before the first week of the regular season to formalize his return.

Gates' 30 receptions last season were his fewest since his rookie year in 2003. He still set the NFL career record with his 112th touchdown reception as a tight end.

