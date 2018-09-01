Championship race centerpiece of IndyCar return to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — It's been so long since Indy cars sped around Portland International Raceway that Sebastien Bourdais is the defending race winner, and that was 11 years ago. That was the last time Will Power saw the track, while Scott Dixon last raced the permanent road course in 2002.

Alexander Rossi is making his Portland debut on Sunday, same with Josef Newgarden. Both championship contenders should theoretically be at a disadvantage to the veterans who have raced the 1.967-mile, 12-turn course before.

Not really, says IndyCar points leader Dixon, who raced to a pair of seventh-place finishes at Portland in 2001 and 2002.

"I can't remember anything from those days," Dixon quipped. "I've been hit in the head too many times."

Dixon argues that cars and tires and technology change so rapidly that teams are fortunate to have a strong baseline year to year at the different various tracks. Although open wheel spent 24 years racing at this Portland facility, the last visit in 2007 was so long ago that familiarity around the circuit is the lone advantage. Although the facility itself appears to have frozen in time, upkeep on the track included a resurfacing and the widening of Turns 4-6, with curbing added.

"Totally different," Dixon said. "The track itself is different, the surface is different. The cars are totally different. It's almost like we're at a new track again."

Bourdais is out of the four-driver championship race, but as a two-time Portland winner he could play spoiler Sunday for another driver hoping to close in on the title. Even though he was fastest on opening day, he was relearning the track.

"It's narrower than I remember it," Bourdais said. "It's probably the narrowest place we go all season. It's just a feeling you just have to get used to again."

Dixon, seeking a fifth title, holds a 26-point advantage over Rossi. Power is 68 points back, while defending series champion Newgarden is a distant 78 points behind Dixon, but still mathematically eligible.

The Sept. 16 finale at Sonoma is worth double points, which puts a greater emphasis on the Sunday's penultimate race. All three title contenders want to leave Portland close enough to Dixon in the standings that they don't need to rely on the Ganassi driver needing a poor finale to lose the championship.

Indianapolis 500 winner Power picked up his third of the season at Gateway last week to renew his title hopes.

"I'm right there, thanks to double points," said Power, who had a double-point victory at Indianapolis. "If not for the double points, I wouldn't have a chance, but certainly, if I can win this weekend then I am right there."

All four championship contenders are tied with three victories this season, but it's been Rossi and his Andretti Autosport team on the march.

Rossi has two wins and a second-place finish in his last three starts in his bid to win his first IndyCar title. His run at Gateway required a brazen strategic call in which Rossi took a mediocre car and snatched a second-place finish sandwiched between Power and Dixon, who both had flawless drives.

Dixon believes Rossi, the challenger, can take more risks because he's not guarding a title.

Rossi doesn't see any risk at all other than last Saturday, when a different fuel strategy was his only chance of gaining any ground on Dixon.

"Nothing has really changed that much," Rossi said. "Because the results have been there, what we've been doing is more on display. I don't think anything has shifted from Day 1. I think our Sundays have been better, obviously. I didn't make mistakes. We didn't have mechanical issues. When that happens, the pace has always been there, right?

"It was just about cleaning up loose ends and making sure nothing silly happened from either my end or the team's end or pit stops, then we were going to get results. That no one lost confidence is the thing you've got to see the most, just the continual desire to try to pull it off."

