Champion Red Sox not looking to cut top payroll in majors

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The champion Boston Red Sox aren't looking to cut the biggest payroll in the big leagues.

After exceeding all three luxury tax thresholds paid off in a World Series title, the Red Sox anticipate going over the levels again next year even though they're increasing.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski dismissed reports he is trying to trade some high-priced players, such as pitcher Rick Porcello.

"I've heard those tweets," he said Tuesday at the winter meetings. "We're not looking to move anybody. We're not driven to move anybody."

Boston had the highest payroll for the first time in the free agent era. The Red Sox luxury tax payroll as of Aug. 31 was nearly $239 million, and Dombrowski said he thinks the Red Sox will be over $246 million next season.

The Red Sox re-signed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi last week to a $68 million, four-year contract.

